Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Southwest Airlines (LUV) reached $25.37, with a -0.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 12.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Southwest Airlines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 26, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.40, signifying a 20% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.58 billion, showing a 5.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $26.12 billion, which would represent changes of +46.55% and +9.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.08% lower. Right now, Southwest Airlines possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Southwest Airlines is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.16.

It is also worth noting that LUV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.32.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.