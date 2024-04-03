Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Southwest Airlines (LUV) ending at $28.03, denoting a -1.06% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.23%.

The airline's stock has dropped by 17.67% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Southwest Airlines in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.27, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.47 billion, up 13.38% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.65 per share and a revenue of $28.63 billion, signifying shifts of +5.1% and +9.72%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Southwest Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.4% lower within the past month. Southwest Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Southwest Airlines is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.08, so one might conclude that Southwest Airlines is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LUV has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.