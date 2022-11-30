Southwest Airlines (LUV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.74, changing hands as high as $39.84 per share. Southwest Airlines Co shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUV's low point in its 52 week range is $30.20 per share, with $50.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.90. The LUV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

