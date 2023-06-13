Southwest Airlines (LUV) Rides on Air Travel Demand, Costs Ail

Southwest Airlines Co.’s LUV top line is benefiting from continued recovery in air-travel demand (mainly on the leisure front). In the first quarter of 2023, air traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, increased 11.6% year over year to 29.54 billion. Capacity or available seat miles (ASMs) climbed 10.7% year over year to 38.06 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Anticipating the trend to continue, Southwest Airlines’ management expects second-quarter 2023 ASMs to improve 14% from the year-ago reported figure. For 2023, LUV now expects capacity to improve 14-15% (prior view: up 15-16%) from the 2022 level.

LUV’s liquidity position raises optimism in the stock. At the end of first-quarter 2023, the carrier’s cash and cash equivalents were $$8,359 million, higher than the long-term debt (less current maturities) of $7,999 million, implying the company has enough cash to meet its debt obligations.

Despite the aforementioned tailwinds, escalating fuel prices continue to remain a concern. In first-quarter 2023, fuel cost per gallon (inclusive of fuel tax: economic) rose 38.7% to $3.19. For second-quarter 2023, economic fuel costs per gallon are expected between $2.45 and $2.55.

For 2023, economic fuel costs per gallon are now estimated between $2.60 and $2.70 (prior view: $2.65 and $2.75). Although full-year guidance for fuel prices has been lowered, fuel expenses continue to act as a major concern for the company's bottom line.

Apart from the increase in fuel costs, a rise in labor and airport costs is also likely to dent bottom-line growth, resulting in a spike in operating expenses. In first-quarter 2023, consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel, oil and profit-sharing expenses, and special items increased 5.9% year over year. Due to an increase in labor and airport costs, as well as lower productivity levels, LUV expects CASM, excluding fuel, oil and profit-sharing expenses, and special items, to increase 5-8% in the second quarter of 2023 from the comparable period in 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Southwest Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT. Each of these companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 75.42% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.60%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has improved 25.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of CPA have soared 35% over the past six months.

Allegiant has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. ALGT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.78%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGT’s current-year earnings has improved 46.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of ALGT have soared 57.2% over the past six months.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.