Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 Earnings in Line, Revenues Miss

Southwest Airlines Co. ( LUV ) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined 24% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues of $6,525 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,570.3 million but improved 4.9% year over year. The uptick was due to solid leisure demand, especially in July and during the Labor Day holiday, coupled with all-time record quarterly ancillary revenues and record third-quarter loyalty program revenues. Although LUV experienced lower-than-expected close-in bookings in both August and September owing to seasonal trends, overall demand remained stable throughout the quarter. Third-quarter 2023 managed business revenues performed as expected, as LUV continued to benefit from business travel market share.

Operating Statistics

Airline traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, increased 6.2% year over year to 35.62 billion in the quarter under review. Capacity or available seat miles (ASMs) climbed 12.5% year over year to 44.16 billion. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 80.7% from 85.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) descended 6.4% year over year to 13.38 cents. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) fell 6.8% to 14.77 cents.

Operating Expenses & Income

In the third quarter, Southwest Airlines incurred an operating income (as reported) of $117 million, down 70.4% year over year. On an adjusted basis (excluding special items), the company reported operating income of $224 million, down 47.3% year over year. Total adjusted operating expenses (excluding profit sharing, special items, fuel and oil expenses) increased 17.3%.

Fuel cost per gallon (inclusive of fuel tax: economic) fell 16.8% to $2.78. Consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel, oil and profit-sharing expenses, and special items increased 4.4% year over year.

Liquidity

Southwest Airlines ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $9,497 million compared with $9,158 million at the end of June 2023. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company had long-term debt (less current maturities) of $7,984 million compared with $7,994 million at June 2023-end.

LUV generated $616 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while CapEx was $842 million.

Q4 & Full-Year Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2023, ASMs are estimated to improve 21% from the year-ago reported figure. Economic fuel costs per gallonare expected to be between $2.90 and $3.00. RASM is anticipated to decline 9-11% from the year-ago reported figure. LUV expects CASM, excluding fuel, oil and profit-sharing expenses, and special items, to decrease 16-19% in the fourth quarter from the comparable period in 2022. Interest expenses are expected to be $63 million in the fourth quarter.

For 2023, Southwest Airlines continues to expect capacity to improve 14-15% from the 2022 level. Economic fuel costs per gallon are now estimated to be between $2.85 and $2.95 (prior view: $2.70 and $2.80). CASM, excluding fuel, oil and profit-sharing expenses, and special items, is still anticipated to decrease 1-2% in 2023 from 2022.

Interest expenses are now expected to be $256 million (prior view: $255 million) in 2023. The effective tax rate is still expected to be 23% (prior view: 23-24%) in the year. Capital expenditures are still anticipated to be around $3.5 billion for 2023.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.80 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 15% year over year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) reported third-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.03, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 and improved 35% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL’s revenues of $15,488 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,290.4 million and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher air-travel demand.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK reported third-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.83, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 and declined 28% year over year.

Operating revenues of $2,839 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,876.1 million. The top line jumped 0.4% year over year, with passenger revenues accounting for 92.2% of the top line and increasing 0.1% owing to continued recovery in air-travel demand.

