Southwest Airlines (LUV) Price Target Increased by 13.05% to 38.83

The average one-year price target for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has been revised to $38.83 / share. This is an increase of 13.05% from the prior estimate of $34.34 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $58.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.90% from the latest reported closing price of $41.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUV is 0.18%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 605,077K shares. The put/call ratio of LUV is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 51,128K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,978K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 27.85% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 47,996K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,844K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 37,488K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,325K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 1.82% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 28,282K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,304K shares , representing an increase of 63.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 144.31% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,463K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,373K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 7.30% over the last quarter.

