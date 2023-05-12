Southwest Airlines (LUV) Pilots Vote in Favor of Strike

Southwest Airlines’ LUV pilots have overwhelmingly voted in favor of strike. This heightened labor-related tensions for the Dallas-based company. Per the Southwest Pilots Association, the voting procedure (whose duration was more than a week) saw 98% of the total pilots cast their votes. Of them 99% pilots voted in favor of a strike.

The union raised its voice against the lack of progress after three-plus years of negotiations that has led to many operational disasters at LUV. Casey Murray, the president of the union, said, "Our pilots are tired of apologizing to our passengers on behalf of a company that refuses to place its priorities on its internal and external customers."

Even though pilots have voted in favor of a strike it is highly doubtful that the same will materialize eventually as the law makes it extremely difficult. So negotiations are likely to continue. The union hopes that this strike approval will exert pressure on the airline in the ongoing negotiations. However, the union has assured that scheduled operations will not be impacted.

This move by the pilots increases problems at LUV, which has already been struggling due to the December 2022 operational disruption. The unfavorable impact owing to massive flight cancellations resulted in the carrier incurring loss in first-quarter 2023.

Mainly due to operational disruptions, shares of Southwest Airlines have declined 14% year to date. This compares unfavorably to the Zacks Airline industry's 6.1% appreciation in the same timeframe.



