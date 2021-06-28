Southwest Airlines (LUV) Peps Up Employees Via Pay Hike

With air-travel demand picking up, Southwest Airlines LUV reportedly decided to approve a pay hike for its hourly employees. The impending increment, which will take effect on Aug 1, is aimed at retaining its existing employees apart from attracting workers to match the anticipated demand swell this summer.

Per the plan, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Dallas-based low-cost carrier decided to up the minimum salary to $15 an hour for about 7,000 employees. Additionally, the raises will be in the 7-11% range for the new hirees. Moreover, this pay-hike plan will cover the call center operators, customer service agents, skycaps and others. However, the company will have to negotiate with labor unions before the increased wage materializes for some labor groups.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The recent northward movement of air-travel demand (particularly for leisure) as more and more people get vaccinated, provided a boost not only to Southwest Airlines but to other carriers as well including the likes of Delta Air Lines DAL, United Airlines UAL and American Airlines AAL. This healthy-booking scenario prompted airlines to adopt a slew of measures like addition/resumption of routes and plans to hire pilots.

Southwest Airlines’ employee-oriented strategic move is also in response to the improving air-travel environment. Other airlines too might jump on the bandwagon to keep and attract workers.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.