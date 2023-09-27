Southwest Airlines (LUV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $26.81, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 16.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southwest Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. On that day, Southwest Airlines is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.66 billion, up 7.09% from the year-ago period.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $26.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.28% and +10.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.21% lower. Southwest Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southwest Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.59, so we one might conclude that Southwest Airlines is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LUV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LUV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.