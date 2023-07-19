Southwest Airlines (LUV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $37.35, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 6.59% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Southwest Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.99 billion, up 3.87% from the year-ago period.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $26.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +131.03% and +12.22%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.66% higher within the past month. Southwest Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southwest Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

Investors should also note that LUV has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

