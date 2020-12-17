Southwest Airlines (LUV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $46.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 0.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LUV as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LUV to post earnings of -$1.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 267.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.13 billion, down 62.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.52 per share and revenue of $9.16 billion, which would represent changes of -252.69% and -59.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher. LUV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

