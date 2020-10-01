Southwest Airlines (LUV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $37.93, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 4.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LUV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 22, 2020. On that day, LUV is projected to report earnings of -$2.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 298.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.70 billion, down 69.85% from the prior-year quarter.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.40 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -249.88% and -56.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. LUV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

