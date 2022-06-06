Southwest Airlines (LUV) Inks Provisional Deal With AMFA

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV announced that it has reached a tentative agreement for its Aircraft Appearance Technicians with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA).

AMFA is the union representing Southwest Airlines’ Appearance Technicians, who help deliver safe, secure, clean and reliable aircraft for LUV’s customers and employees.

Southwest Airlines has approximately 170 Appearance Technicians. Per Adam Carlisle, vice president, LABOR Relations at Southwest Airlines, “This agreement rewards our Appearance Technicians for the contributions they make to our Company’s success. It’s also a result of the hard work exemplified by both Negotiating Committees, and we appreciate all of their efforts”

However, the new contract still has a long way to go before it becomes effective. We note that tentative agreements do not necessarily mean that the deal will be operational. The provisional deal inked by Southwest Airlines will now be voted upon by union members. It will be effective only if the voting result is favorable.

Shares of Southwest Airlines have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The stock has rallied 2.4% against the industry’s 7.7% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

We expect the provisional deal, on successful ratification, to boost the stock further. Naturally, we expect investors to keenly await further updates on this issue.

