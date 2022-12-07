Southwest Airlines (LUV) Inks a Tentative Deal With TWU

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV recently announced that it has entered into a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 557 for more than 200 flight instructors.

This deal is for the contract housing Southwest Airlines’ flight instructors, who provide flight operations instructions and training to the company’s existing and newly hired pilots. The TWU Local 557 will provide the details of the tentative agreement and the ratification process.

After one year of negotiation, both teams have finally come to this agreement. We believe this deal should help both parties work effortlessly with each other in the days ahead.

Adam Carlisle, vice president labor relations at Southwest Airlines, stated, "We are pleased to have reached an agreement that will offer significant quality of life improvements for our Flight Instructors while also reflecting the operational needs of the business."

Shares of Southwest Airlines have declined 7.4% so far this year compared with 15.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Southwest Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Air Transport Services Group ATSG, Ryder Systems R and Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ), each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ATSG has an expected earnings growth rate of 34.34% for the current year. ATSG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.78%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG’s current-year earnings has improved 5.2% over the past 90 days. Shares of ATSG have declined 1.8% over the past year.

Ryder has an expected earnings growth rate of 67.12% for the current year. R delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.13%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for R’s current-year earnings has improved 6.9% over the past 90 days. Shares of R have gained 4.7% over the past year.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 214.91% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved 95% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 176.8% over the past year.

