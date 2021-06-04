Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $58.55, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 4% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

LUV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LUV to post earnings of -$0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.67 billion, up 264.09% from the prior-year quarter.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.43 per share and revenue of $15.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.01% and +66.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.98% higher within the past month. LUV currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.