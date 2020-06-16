Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $36.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.9% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LUV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 23, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.05, down 322.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $627.67 million, down 89.38% from the year-ago period.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.84 per share and revenue of $10.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -213.35% and -52.42%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.01% lower within the past month. LUV currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

