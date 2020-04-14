Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $34.77, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 8.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

LUV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 23, 2020. In that report, analysts expect LUV to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.01 billion, down 2.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $16.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of -85.48% and -28.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 51.91% lower. LUV is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LUV is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.21, so we one might conclude that LUV is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LUV has a PEG ratio of 15.29 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

