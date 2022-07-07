Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $36.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 16.28% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 9.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southwest Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 420%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.72 billion, up 67.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $24.35 billion, which would represent changes of +219.53% and +54.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.47% lower. Southwest Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southwest Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.38, so we one might conclude that Southwest Airlines is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, LUV's PEG ratio is currently 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

