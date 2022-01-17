Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $45.82, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 15.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southwest Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 104.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.03 billion, up 150.04% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.47% lower. Southwest Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Southwest Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.69, which means Southwest Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LUV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.