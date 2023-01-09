Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $35.61, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 7.71% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southwest Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 378.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.49 billion, up 28.49% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% higher within the past month. Southwest Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Southwest Airlines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.08, which means Southwest Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LUV has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.