Southwest Airlines (LUV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $32.76, moving +1.02% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 12.11% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 10.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Southwest Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 286.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.23 billion, up 33.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $24.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +199.07% and +52.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.47% lower. Southwest Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Southwest Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.56, so we one might conclude that Southwest Airlines is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LUV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



