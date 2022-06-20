Southwest Airlines (LUV) Extends Flight Schedule to January 2023

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV has extended its flight schedule into early 2023 as the airline continues to restore its network and ramp up services (on both business and leisure routes).

The schedule extension enables customers to book flights through Jan 4, 2023, thus aiding holiday-travel planning. Per Adam Decaire, the vice president of Network Planning of Southwest Airlines, stated: “Summer is heating up early this year and our Network Planning Teams are focused on holiday travel options for Southwest Customers ready to plan family gatherings and winter getaways”.

New routes include once-daily service between Long Beach, CA and Nashville beginning Nov 6. Daily service (excluding Saturdays) between Palm Springs and San Jose will start Nov 6. Seasonal Saturday-only flights between Nashville and Steamboat Springs are commencing from Dec 17. Nonstop services between Colorado Springs and San Diego on select peak-travel dates are going to start late November through early January. These new routes and the airline’s full schedule are now open for booking through Jan 4, 2023, on Southwest Airlines’ official website.

The carrier recently raised its revenue projection for the second quarter of 2022 (detailed results coming out on Jul 28) last month, citing an acceleration in bookings and strength in load factors. For the June quarter, LUV expects operating revenues to increase 12-15% from the comparable period’s level in 2019. Previously, LUV expected the same to rise 8-12%. LUV attributed its improved guidance, despite escalating fuel prices, to continued strength in passenger yield.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Southwest Airlines currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Transportation sector can also consider stocks like Ryder System, Inc. R, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW and GATX Corporation GATX.

Ryder has a trailing-four quarter surprise of 48.2%, on average, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. R is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions in the United States.

Revenues in all segments grew (on higher rental revenues, new business and favorable pricing) in first-quarter 2022. R currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The expected long-term (three-to-five years) earnings per share (EPS) growth rate for C.H. Robinson is pegged at 9%. Improving freight market conditions are aiding CHRW.

In first-quarter 2022, the top line improved 41.8% owing to favorable truckload pricing for customers and handsome profits in ocean freight. CHRW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

GATX has a trailing-four quarter surprise of 40.1%, on average, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market boosts GATX.

Driven by the upsides, the stock has risen 1.4% in the past year. GATX currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



