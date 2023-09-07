Southwest Airlines (LUV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $29.43, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 10.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southwest Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Southwest Airlines is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.69 billion, up 7.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $26.33 billion, which would represent changes of +78.45% and +10.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower. Southwest Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southwest Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

It is also worth noting that LUV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.