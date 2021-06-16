Southwest Airlines (LUV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed at $56.67, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 7.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LUV as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LUV is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion, up 264.09% from the year-ago period.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $15.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.78% and +67.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.24% higher within the past month. LUV currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.