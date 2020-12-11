Southwest Airlines (LUV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $45.88, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 11.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

LUV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.64, down 267.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.13 billion, down 62.86% from the prior-year quarter.

LUV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.52 per share and revenue of $9.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -252.69% and -59.16%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. LUV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.