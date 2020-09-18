Southwest Airlines (LUV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $39.83, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 17.24% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LUV as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LUV to post earnings of -$2.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 304.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, down 70.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.40 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -249.88% and -56.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% lower within the past month. LUV is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

