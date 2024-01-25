Southwest Airlines Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):

Earnings: -$219 million in Q4 vs. -$220 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.37 in Q4 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $233 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $6.82 billion in Q4 vs. $6.17 billion in the same period last year.

