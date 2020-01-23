Markets
Southwest Airlines Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $514 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $5.73 billion from $5.70 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $514 Mln. vs. $654 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $5.73 Bln vs. $5.70 Bln last year.

