Southwest Airlines Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):

-Earnings: -$908 million in Q4 vs. $514 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.54 in Q4 vs. $0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$761 million or -$1.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.68 per share -Revenue: $2.01 billion in Q4 vs. $5.73 billion in the same period last year.

