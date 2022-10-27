Southwest Airlines Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):

Earnings: $277 million in Q3 vs. $446 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.44 in Q3 vs. $0.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.42 per share Revenue: $6.22 billion in Q3 vs. $4.68 billion in the same period last year.

