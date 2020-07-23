Southwest Airlines Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):

-Earnings: -$915 million in Q2 vs. $741 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.63 in Q2 vs. $1.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.50 billion or -$2.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.66 per share -Revenue: $1.01 billion in Q2 vs. $5.91 billion in the same period last year.

