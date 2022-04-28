Southwest Airlines Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):

Earnings: -$278 million in Q1 vs. $116 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q1 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$191 million or -$0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.30 per share Revenue: $4.69 billion in Q1 vs. $2.05 billion in the same period last year.

