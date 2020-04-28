Southwest Airlines Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):

-Earnings: -$94 million in Q1 vs. $387 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.18 in Q1 vs. $0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77 million or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.41 per share -Revenue: $4.23 billion in Q1 vs. $5.15 billion in the same period last year.

