Southwest Airlines Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $323 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $261 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $301 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $7.442 billion from $6.931 billion last year.

