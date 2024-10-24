Southwest Airlines Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $67 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $6.870 billion from $6.525 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $67 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.870 Bln vs. $6.525 Bln last year.

