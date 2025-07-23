Southwest Airlines Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $213 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $7.244 billion from $7.354 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $7.244 Bln vs. $7.354 Bln last year.

