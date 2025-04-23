Southwest Airlines Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$149 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$231 million, or -$0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$77 million or -$0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $6.428 billion from $6.329 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$149 Mln. vs. -$231 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.26 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Revenue: $6.428 Bln vs. $6.329 Bln last year.

