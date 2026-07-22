Southwest Airlines Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $233 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $8.432 billion from $7.244 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $233 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $8.432 Bln vs. $7.244 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.50 To $ 0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.25 To $ 4.25

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