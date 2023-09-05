News & Insights

Southwest Airlines, IBT Reach Tentative Deal For Airline's Material Specialists

September 05, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced Tuesday that it has reached a Tentative Agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) for the airline's Material Specialists who support its Technical Operations organization.

This agreement covers Southwest's more than 480 Material Specialists. The IBT will communicate directly with its members about the agreement and the voting process.

