News & Insights

Commodities
LUV

Southwest Airlines flight attendants vote to approve strike authorization

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

January 23, 2024 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Adds details from release, background throughout

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N flight attendants voted to approve a strike against the carrier, the Transport Workers Union of America Local 556 union said on Tuesday.

Over 98% of the members voted in favor, marking the first time in the union's history that flight attendants authorized a strike against the company.

Southwest flight attendants have been demanding higher pay and a better work-life balance in their new contracts.

Unions across the aerospace, construction, airline and rail industries have also pushed for higher wages and other benefits in a tight labor market over the past two years.

The announcement comes on the heels of the carrier and its pilots approving a new labor agreement, which will offer about a 50% pay raise over a five-year period.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.