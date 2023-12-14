Southwest Airlines flight attendants union to hold new contract vote

Dec 14 (Reuters) - A union representing flight attendants of Southwest Airlines LUV.N has called for a new vote to ratify the company's contract offer after their voting service provider revealed a data leak.

The president of Transport Workers Union Local 556, in a video on the union's Facebook page, said the vendor, True Ballot, had informed them "their system was unsecured, leaving it open to vulnerabilities".

True Ballot, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said, "we are now aware of the video by the Executive Board, which makes certain factual representations that are simply not true".

The union has not yet set a date for a new vote but said it would conduct a "full legal investigation" into the matter.

Southwest flight attendants have been demanding higher pay and a better work-life balance in their new contracts.

"There is nothing to share at this time, we know as much as the union has communicated," Southwest Airlines told Reuters in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.