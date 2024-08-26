Southwest Airlines Faces Proxy Battle as Elliott Critiques Leadership

Elliott Management has turned up the heat on Southwest Airlines (LUV), criticizing the airline's leadership and outlining its strategy to revamp the company. In a pointed open letter to shareholders, Elliott expressed its dissatisfaction with CEO Bob Jordan and Executive Chairman Gary Kelly, Jordan’s predecessor. The activist investor, holding approximately 8% of Southwest’s shares, is calling for a change in leadership, asserting that the current executives are no longer fit to steer the company through its challenges. The letter indicates Elliott's intention to meet with Southwest representatives on September 9, signaling the start of a proxy fight aimed at shaking up the airline’s top management.





Elliott’s move comes at a time when Southwest has struggled with declining stock performance and operational issues. The airline's shares have fallen over 10% this year, reducing its market value to just over $15 billion. The activist investor argues that the board has failed to hold Jordan and Kelly accountable for the company’s underperformance, and that new leadership is necessary to restore confidence among shareholders and customers alike. Elliott's criticisms also extend to Southwest's recent decisions, such as the adoption of a poison pill to prevent any one investor from acquiring more than 12.5% of the company, which Elliott views as an attempt to entrench current management.





As the proxy battle looms, the outcome could significantly alter Southwest’s leadership and strategic direction. Elliott’s push for change is seen as a critical juncture for the airline, which must now prove its ability to evolve or face the possibility of a major shakeup at the top. The unfolding situation highlights the growing tension between activist investors and corporate management in an industry facing increasing pressure to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions.

