Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through August 4, 2024

October 26, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it extended its flight schedule through August 4, 2024, bringing new international service and expansive growth throughout its network. The carrier's published schedule grows to all-time high of 4,526 departures.

Beginning June 4, 2024, Southwest will launch daily service (subject to requisite governmental approvals) between Orlando, Fla., and Cancun, Mexico;Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands;Nassau, Bahamas;Providenciales, Turks and Caicos;Punta Cana, Dominican Republic;San José, Costa Rica.

The new routes complement existing service from Orlando to Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica. With this service, Cancun is accessible from 17 U.S. markets Southwest serves beginning in June 2024.

Southwest is further growing its presence effective June 4, 2024, with daily nonstop service between Burbank and Boise, Idaho;Kansas City, Mo.;New Orleans;San Antonio;St. Louis.

Effective June 4, 2024, Southwest will offer Customers daily nonstop service between Colorado Springs, Colo., and Baltimore/Washington. With this new route, Southwest opens additional network access to the Northeast and Colorado Springs.

Southwest is launching seasonal, Saturday-only service from Music City to Bozeman, Mont., and seasonal, Saturday and Sunday service to Grand Rapids, Mich.

