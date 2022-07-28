Southwest Airlines Expects To Be Solidly Profitable For Remaining Two Quarters, And For 2022

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it reported all-time record quarterly revenues and net income, excluding special items. Travel demand surged in second quarter, and thus far, strong demand trends continue in third quarter 2022, the company noted. Based on current trends, Southwest Airlines expects to be solidly profitable for the remaining two quarters of the current year, and for full year 2022.

Net income, excluding special items, was $825 million or $1.30 per share, for the second quarter. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter operating revenues were $6.73 billion, up 13.9 percent compared with second quarter 2019, in line with the company's previous guidance. The company said its revenue performance was a quarterly record primarily due to a surge in leisure demand, especially in June, which resulted in strong passenger bookings, yields, and load factors. Managed business revenues were down 24 percent compared with second quarter 2019. Analysts on average had estimated $6.71 billion in revenue.

Based on bookings thus far, third quarter managed business revenues are currently estimated to be down in the range of 17 percent to 21 percent, compared with third quarter 2019. Compared with 2019, operating revenue is projected to increase 8% to 12%, for the third quarter. Compared with 2019, ASMs are projected to be flat for the third quarter.

Southwest Airlines said it continues to experience cost inflation in third quarter 2022, in particular with higher rates for labor, benefits, and airports. The company also expects cost headwinds from operating at suboptimal productivity levels as headcount is expected to increase in third quarter 2022 while capacity levels are expected to remain relatively in line with third quarter 2019. Southwest Airlines plans to begin moderating hiring where opportunities exist and intensify its focus on returning to historical efficiency levels.

"We are experiencing delays in our aircraft deliveries from Boeing, and we now estimate 2022 deliveries to be 66 versus the previously expected 114, ending the year with 765 aircraft. Despite those delays, we are confident about our ability to fly our flight schedules as planned, which are currently published through March 8, 2023," said Bob Jordan, CEO.

