Southwest Airlines Continues To Project Q4 ASM Growth Of About 21%

December 13, 2023 — 07:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - While updating its guidance for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Southwest Airlines Co. said it now expects operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) be down 9 to 10 percent, compared to down 9 to 11 percent earlier. The company continues to expect available seat miles to be up about 21 percent.

The company said travel demand and yields continue to be healthy in the fourth quarter. Leisure demand also remains strong with record revenue over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

As a result, the Company said it now expects fourth quarter unit revenues to improve to the better end of its previous guidance range, and continues to expect record fourth quarter operating revenues and record fourth quarter passengers.

For the full-year 2023, the company still expects ASM year-over-year growth range of 14 to 15 percent for full year 2023.

The Company also continues to expect first quarter 2024 capacity to increase in the 10 to 12 percent range, and full year 2024 capacity to increase in the range of 6 to 8 percent, year-over-year.

The annual goal for capacity beyond 2024 is now for low- to mid-single-digit year-over-year.

