Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.3% to US$43.94 in the week after its latest yearly results. Sales hit US$9.0b in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$5.44 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:LUV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Southwest Airlines from 18 analysts is for revenues of US$14.3b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 58% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share statutory losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.50 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.016 in 2021. There looks to have been a significant drop in sentiment regarding Southwest Airlines' prospects after these latest results, with a minor downgrade to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$54.95, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Southwest Airlines, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$65.00 and the most bearish at US$43.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Southwest Airlines' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 58%, well above its historical decline of 4.1% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 25% next year. So it looks like Southwest Airlines is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Southwest Airlines dropped from profits to a loss next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Southwest Airlines is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

