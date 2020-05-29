Commodities
LUV

Southwest Airlines CEO sees low-fare environment when traffic returns

Contributors
C Nivedita Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

Southwest Airlines Co Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said on Friday he expects a "brutal low-fare" environment when traffic returns after coronavirus-induced restrictions ease.

May 29 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said on Friday he expects a "brutal low-fare" environment when traffic returns after coronavirus-induced restrictions ease.

"There are far more airplane seats right now, and there will be for some time, than there are customers," he said in a video message.

"Our low-cost philosophy, strategy and structure will serve us very well."

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought air travel to a virtual halt, leading to an unprecedented number of flight cancellations globally and resulting in airlines booking hefty losses.

Airlines have been operating about 90% fewer flights than normal but they are gradually adding flights back to their schedules as demand is starting to pick up.

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular