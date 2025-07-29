Markets
Southwest Airlines To Avail Assigned, Premium Seating For Purchase Next Year

July 29, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), Tuesday announced that assigned and premium seating are available for purchase at the company's website, starting January 27, 2026.

Under this new arrangement, customers can choose their preferred fare bundle, including the opportunity to purchase assigned and premium seating and select a seat at booking.

Additionally, the company announced that its previously announced service to St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands is now on sale, with first daily roundtrip flight between St. Thomas and Orlando scheduled for February 5, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, LUV is trading at $32.60, up 0.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

