US Markets
LUV

Southwest Airlines adds 100 orders for Boeing 737 MAX jet

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it had reached a deal with planemaker Boeing Co for 100 orders for a variant of the 737 MAX aircraft, with the first 30 jets scheduled for delivery in 2022.

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Monday it had reached a deal with planemaker Boeing Co BA.N for 100 orders for a variant of the 737 MAX aircraft, with the first 30 jets scheduled for delivery in 2022.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LUV BA

Other Topics

Commodities Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular