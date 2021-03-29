Southwest Airlines adds 100 orders for Boeing 737 MAX jet

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Monday it had reached a deal with planemaker Boeing Co BA.N for 100 orders for a variant of the 737 MAX aircraft, with the first 30 jets scheduled for delivery in 2022.

