SouthState's Organic Growth Solid: What's Behind Top-Line Strength?

SouthState Corp.’s SSB organic growth has been driven by steady expansion in its lending activities, a diversified fee-income base and proactive balance-sheet management. The company’s revenues witnessed a five-year (2020-2025) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%.

The company’s loans saw a CAGR of 14.7% over the same time frame. Notably, the net loan book grew substantially due to the Independent Bank acquisition. This steady loan growth has been a key contributor to higher net interest income (NII), forming a strong foundation for the company’s overall revenue expansion. NII witnessed a CAGR of 22.7% over the last five years ending 2025, driven by the securities restructuring and better-than-expected deposit pricing.

Going forward, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts are likely to create a more favorable lending environment that could support SSB’s loan growth. This will also aid NII growth.

SSB generates a meaningful portion of its revenues from non-interest (fee-based) income, which complements traditional lending income. Non-interest income witnessed a CAGR of 4% over the past five years ended 2025. A key driver of fee revenue growth is the company’s mortgage banking and wealth management segments. Over time, SSB expanded fee income streams through acquisitions and new business lines, particularly in correspondent banking and capital markets. The company has guided for continued expansion, targeting further increases in non-interest income through investment in revenue-generating businesses.

Overall, continued loan growth, improving NII and expansion in fee-based businesses are expected to support SouthState’s revenue growth in the coming periods.

SSB’s Growth Outlook

The company expects average interest-earning assets between $61 billion and $62 billion in 2026. NIM is expected to be 3.80-3.90%.

Loan growth is projected to be in the mid to upper-single-digit range in 2026, supported by sustained pipeline strength.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of SSB’s 2026 and 2027 revenue suggests rallies of 2.7% and 7.4%, respectively.

Sales Estimates

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SSB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, SouthState shares have declined 3.4% against the industry’s 3.4% growth.

Price Performance



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Currently, SSB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Have SSB’s Peers Been Performing?

Webster Financial WBS is also witnessing solid organic growth. NII witnessed a CAGR of 17.4% over the last six years (2019-2025). Looking ahead, NII is expected to improve, supported by the Federal Reserve's recent rate cuts, which should help stabilize funding and deposit costs. The company's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and reposition its securities portfolio will also drive NII growth.

Webster Financial’s deposits and loans recorded a six-year (2019-2025) CAGR of 24% and 23%, respectively. The acquisition of Ametros (in January 2024) benefited the company by diversifying its portfolio of low-cost and long-duration deposits. Management expects Ametros to grow deposits, seeing a 25% CAGR over the next five years.

BOK Financial BOKF has been witnessing continuous growth, driven by solid loan growth and a rise in NII.

Total loans witnessed a CAGR of 4.3% in the last seven years (2018-2025). Deposits have shown a rising trend, seeing a CAGR of 11.8% for the same time frame. BOK Financial’s NII witnessed a five-year CAGR of 2.4% (ended 2025). BOK Financial is expected to benefit from lower funding costs and sustained asset yields, supporting further improvement in NII.

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BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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SouthState Bank Corporation (SSB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.